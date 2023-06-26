Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 53,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $269.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $275.91.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.