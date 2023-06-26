Deltec Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.42 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

