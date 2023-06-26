Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,736,000 after acquiring an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.
CSX Price Performance
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
