Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 501 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $942,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Insider Activity

Danaher Price Performance

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $238.18 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

