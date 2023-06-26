Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 3,509 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $274.85 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.86.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

