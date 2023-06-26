SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $212,000. DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $10,319,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.20 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.38.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

