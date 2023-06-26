Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGG opened at $98.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

