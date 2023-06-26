Core Wealth Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Core Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after acquiring an additional 171,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average of $98.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

