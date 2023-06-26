Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 11,125 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,736,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $78,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 18.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

