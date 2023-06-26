Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 883.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Tesla Stock Performance
Shares of TSLA opened at $256.60 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Tesla from StockNews.com
- 2 Recession-Resistant Restaurant Stocks About To Hit New Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.