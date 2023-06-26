Byrne Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.2% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

