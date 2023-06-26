Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Cut by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,657,000 after acquiring an additional 744,035 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,063 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

