First National Bank of South Miami Sells 951 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $69.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.21. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

