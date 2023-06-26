Signet Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $198.66 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.65 and a 200 day moving average of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

