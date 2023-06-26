McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lowered by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $289.91 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.46. The stock has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

