Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after acquiring an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $227.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.38 and a 200 day moving average of $243.15. The company has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Get Rating

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

