Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.00.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $458.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $425.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $462.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $435.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.