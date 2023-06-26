Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires 2,205 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META opened at $288.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

