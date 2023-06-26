Carlson Capital Management Sells 27 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST opened at $524.44 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $505.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.14. The firm has a market cap of $232.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

