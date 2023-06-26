Stonnington Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.2% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $960,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $524.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.14. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

