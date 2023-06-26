Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Increased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $288.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $289.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

