Arden Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,596 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BAC opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.