Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Reduced by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DUK opened at $90.00 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

