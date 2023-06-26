Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Schlumberger by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,463 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB stock opened at $46.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

