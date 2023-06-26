City Holding Co. Sells 177 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

City Holding Co. reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $99.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

