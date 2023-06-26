Highland Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,505,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,425,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares during the period.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVSU stock opened at $50.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $143.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

