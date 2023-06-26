Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $3.84 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,000. General Dynamics accounts for about 0.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $212.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.91. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.