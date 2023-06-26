Moller Financial Services Sells 6,109 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Moller Financial Services reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,691,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

