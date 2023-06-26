Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $111.49 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a PE ratio of 478.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

