Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 38,585 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

