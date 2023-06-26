Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 871 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.9% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
