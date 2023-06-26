Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $580,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

