First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,688 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,361,000 after acquiring an additional 308,451 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

