Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 16,150 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,035 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $183,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $43,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $63.50 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

