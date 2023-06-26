Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 2,122 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 795.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 7.3% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 20.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 42,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Mills by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $81.32 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

