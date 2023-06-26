B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
BND stock opened at $72.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
