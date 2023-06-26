Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.1% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $129.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

