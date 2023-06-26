Baldrige Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $48.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

