Lake Street Financial LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 8,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.6 %

QCOM opened at $113.43 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

