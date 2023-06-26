Family CFO Inc Purchases 250 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Family CFO Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.1% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 73,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $399.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

