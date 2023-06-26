Lake Street Financial LLC Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 306.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 920,965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,882 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $529,864,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.00.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

