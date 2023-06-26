Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Down 2.5 %

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.60. The company has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $74.87 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.