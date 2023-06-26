Byrne Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.