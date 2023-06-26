BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Decreased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in BlackRock by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BLK opened at $680.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.94. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

