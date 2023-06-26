Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.04.

Tesla stock opened at $256.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.08 and a 200-day moving average of $179.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

