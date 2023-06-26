Signet Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $484.72 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $401.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.61. The stock has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

