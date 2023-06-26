Claro Advisors LLC Buys 594 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $11,051,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $288.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average of $194.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $289.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

