Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Shares of MA opened at $379.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.97. The company has a market capitalization of $360.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

