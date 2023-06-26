Arden Trust Co Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 31.5% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.4 %

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $288.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $289.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.