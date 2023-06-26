Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 85,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 98,421 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 141,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.